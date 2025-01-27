Head-To-Head Contrast: Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) vs. AfterMaster (OTCMKTS:AFTM)

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) and AfterMaster (OTCMKTS:AFTM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Planet Labs PBC has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AfterMaster has a beta of -0.7, suggesting that its share price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and AfterMaster’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Labs PBC -48.88% -24.16% -17.73% AfterMaster N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Labs PBC 0 1 8 0 2.89 AfterMaster 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Planet Labs PBC and AfterMaster, as reported by MarketBeat.

Planet Labs PBC currently has a consensus target price of $4.54, suggesting a potential downside of 16.23%. Given AfterMaster’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AfterMaster is more favorable than Planet Labs PBC.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and AfterMaster”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Labs PBC $220.70 million 7.29 -$140.51 million ($0.41) -13.23 AfterMaster N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AfterMaster has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Planet Labs PBC.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.7% of Planet Labs PBC shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Planet Labs PBC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of AfterMaster shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Planet Labs PBC beats AfterMaster on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables. It serves agriculture, mapping, energy, forestry, finance and insurance companies, and government agencies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About AfterMaster

AfterMaster, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an audio technology company in the United States. It develops and commercializes proprietary audio and video technologies for professional and consumer use. The company offers AfterMaster audio, a mastering, remastering, and audio processing technology that makes various audio source sounds louder, fuller, deeper, and clearer; ProMaster, an online music mastering, streaming, and storage service designed for independent artists; and Aftermaster Pro, a personal audio re-mastering device. It also provides Aftermaster Studio Pro products for use in commercial audio applications; and MyStudio products. In addition, AfterMaster, Inc. operates six recording and mastering studios. The company was formerly known as Studio One Media, Inc. and changed its name to AfterMaster, Inc. in September 2015. AfterMaster, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

