Head-To-Head Contrast: Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) & Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) and Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Senti Biosciences and Ginkgo Bioworks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senti Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ginkgo Bioworks 3 1 1 0 1.60

Senti Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 111.86%. Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus price target of $4.58, suggesting a potential downside of 64.15%. Given Senti Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Senti Biosciences is more favorable than Ginkgo Bioworks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senti Biosciences N/A -154.84% -77.42% Ginkgo Bioworks -298.78% -58.54% -34.24%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Senti Biosciences and Ginkgo Bioworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Senti Biosciences has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ginkgo Bioworks has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Senti Biosciences and Ginkgo Bioworks”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senti Biosciences $2.56 million 8.46 -$71.06 million ($15.56) -0.30 Ginkgo Bioworks $251.46 million 2.92 -$892.87 million ($13.08) -0.98

Senti Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ginkgo Bioworks. Ginkgo Bioworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Senti Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.7% of Senti Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Senti Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Senti Biosciences beats Ginkgo Bioworks on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senti Biosciences

Senti Biosciences, Inc. operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications. The company product candidates include SENTI-202, a Logic Gated OR+NOT off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate cancer cells while sparing the healthy bone marrow; and SENTI-301A for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also develops SENTI-401, a Logic Gated off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate colorectal cancer/CRC cells. In addition, the company develops Tumor-Associated Antigen and Protective Antigen Paired Discovery Platform to select and validate NOT GATE antigen candidates and identify tumor-associated antigens in cancer cells. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celest Therapeutics (Shanghai) Co. Ltd for the clinical development of SENTI-301A to treat solid tumors. Senti Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

