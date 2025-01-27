Head-To-Head Review: Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) vs. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Free Report) and First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and First Financial Bancorp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Solera National Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solera National Bancorp 21.92% N/A N/A First Financial Bancorp. 18.55% 10.32% 1.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and First Financial Bancorp.”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solera National Bancorp $65.19 million 0.65 $16.66 million $3.78 2.61 First Financial Bancorp. $1.12 billion 2.37 $255.86 million $2.32 11.95

Analyst Ratings

First Financial Bancorp. has higher revenue and earnings than Solera National Bancorp. Solera National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bancorp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Solera National Bancorp and First Financial Bancorp., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 First Financial Bancorp. 0 2 2 0 2.50

First Financial Bancorp. has a consensus target price of $29.75, indicating a potential upside of 7.28%. Given First Financial Bancorp.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Financial Bancorp. is more favorable than Solera National Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.2% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bancorp. has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Financial Bancorp. beats Solera National Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solera National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time and demand deposits, and individual retirement accounts (IRA), as well as certificates of deposit; and real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing. It also provides online banking, account analysis, combined account analysis, commercial sweep, remote deposit, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, merchant, business debit card, and cash management services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Lakewood, Colorado.

About First Financial Bancorp.

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property, such as one to four family residential housing units or commercial property comprising owner-occupied and/or investor income producing real estate consisting of apartments, shopping centers, and office buildings; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment, as well as equipment and leasehold improvement financing for franchisees; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers commercial financing to the insurance industry, registered investment advisors, certified public accountants, indirect auto finance companies, and restaurant franchisees. Further, it provides a range of trust and wealth management services; lease and equipment financing services; and currency payments, foreign exchange hedging, and other advisory products. First Financial Bancorp. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Solera National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solera National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.