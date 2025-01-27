Head-To-Head Survey: Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) and KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI)

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) and KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.4% of KLDiscovery shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.0% of Sportradar Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of KLDiscovery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sportradar Group and KLDiscovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportradar Group 5.61% 6.69% 2.63% KLDiscovery -20.91% N/A -9.45%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportradar Group 0 1 7 0 2.88 KLDiscovery 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sportradar Group and KLDiscovery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sportradar Group presently has a consensus target price of $17.25, indicating a potential downside of 16.87%. Given Sportradar Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sportradar Group is more favorable than KLDiscovery.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sportradar Group and KLDiscovery”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sportradar Group $949.77 million 24.28 $37.51 million $0.20 103.76 KLDiscovery $345.80 million 0.00 -$34.81 million ($1.56) -0.01

Sportradar Group has higher revenue and earnings than KLDiscovery. KLDiscovery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sportradar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Sportradar Group has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLDiscovery has a beta of -0.64, meaning that its share price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sportradar Group beats KLDiscovery on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues and federations, betting operators, and media companies. It also provides sports entertainment, gaming, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. In addition, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sankt Gallen, Switzerland.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery, information governance, and data recovery solutions to corporations, law firms, insurance companies, and individuals worldwide. The company offers Nebula, an end-to-end eDiscovery solution that facilitates smarter ways to cull, process, review, and manage documents in an intuitive interface; Client Portal for consolidated visualizations and reporting for portfolio intelligence; KLD Processing, a proprietary processing application; ReadySuite to perform extensive QC on a production, normalize inbound submissions, or spot check the work of a colleague or supplier; Relativity for relativity enhancements and state-of-the-art HIVE infrastructure; Nebula Processing to process data with a higher degree of quality; and Nebula AI, a technology assisted review tool combined with a deep bench of experts, as well as managed services, remote document review, and managed document review services. It also provides computer forensics, ransomware data recovery, remote collection manager, data recovery, and data collection services. In addition, the company offers Nebula Archive, an advanced archiving solution for modern enterprise data management needs at scale; Nebula Intelligent Archive, a digital communications compliance platform with machine learning and analytics; and Office 365 Migration and Management, as well as information governance and advisory services. Further, it provides Ontrack EasyRecovery that allows clients to perform precise file recovery of data lost through deletion, reformatting, and various other data loss scenarios; Ontrack PowerControls, a granular restore software product; email extraction, tape solutions, and data destruction solutions; and professional services. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

