Heartland Bank & Trust Co Acquires Shares of 10,002 iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 41,115 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 130,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 58,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000.

Get iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock opened at $23.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.21.

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2025. The fund will terminate in December 2025.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.