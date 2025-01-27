Heartland Bank & Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,160,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 16.7% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in International Business Machines by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 286,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,475,000 after buying an additional 17,475 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $224.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $207.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $162.62 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.82.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 97.23%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.73.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,928. The trade was a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

