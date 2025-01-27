Heartland Bank & Trust Co Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. James Hambro & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP now owns 1,311,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,666,000 after purchasing an additional 34,917 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 40,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $6,403,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,933,220.38. This trade represents a 22.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $61.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $73.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.41. The company has a market cap of $267.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.07.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

