Heartland Bank & Trust Co Lowers Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial accounts for approximately 0.8% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,200,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 97.8% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 50,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,730,000 after purchasing an additional 24,968 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aljian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $458,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.68, for a total value of $5,900,814.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,190.48. This represents a 64.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.05, for a total transaction of $1,199,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,437.45. The trade was a 33.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,715 shares of company stock worth $11,983,436. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP stock opened at $563.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.12 and a 1-year high of $577.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $548.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $494.21.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $565.00 to $560.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.89.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

