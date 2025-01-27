Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 608 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in FOX were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in FOX by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,716,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,582,000 after purchasing an additional 226,867 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 3.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 540,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,982,000 after acquiring an additional 18,802 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,561,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of FOX by 30.3% in the third quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 667,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,882,000 after acquiring an additional 154,924 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOX opened at $46.55 on Monday. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised FOX to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $7,979,894.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,311.52. This represents a 42.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $4,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,258,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,935,147.10. This trade represents a 7.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,053,505 shares of company stock valued at $47,705,970 over the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

