Helikon Investments Ltd Has $38.95 Million Position in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Helikon Investments Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 442,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 876,546 shares during the period. Pampa Energía makes up approximately 4.1% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Helikon Investments Ltd’s holdings in Pampa Energía were worth $38,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 250.9% during the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,206,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,108,000 after purchasing an additional 862,723 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pampa Energía by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after buying an additional 45,409 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in Pampa Energía during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,552,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 70,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the second quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAM shares. Citigroup cut Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pampa Energía from $59.00 to $93.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

Shares of NYSE:PAM opened at $85.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.94. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 1-year low of $38.15 and a 1-year high of $97.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.18.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $540.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.71 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

