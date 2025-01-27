HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) Trading Down 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.74. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

HG Trading Down 2.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57. The company has a market cap of $13.60 million, a P/E ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 0.58.

About HG

(Get Free Report)

HG Holdings, Inc engages in the title insurance and real estate businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Title Insurance Services, Reinsurance, Management Services, and Real Estate. The company provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow, and similar or related services in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.