High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,160,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,117,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,928. The trade was a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $224.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $162.62 and a 52-week high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.23%.

Several research firms have commented on IBM. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.73.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

