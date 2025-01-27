Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Receives $173.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Houlihan Lokey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 28.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 69.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $186.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 0.69. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $119.28 and a 12 month high of $192.10.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $574.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.93 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 46.63%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

