Hovde Group Issues Positive Forecast for Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Stock Price

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Hovde Group from $75.00 to $83.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Hovde Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MCB. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of MCB stock opened at $65.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average of $56.04. Metropolitan Bank has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $69.56. The company has a market cap of $736.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.39. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, Director Robert C. Patent sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,637.56. This represents a 1.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Lublin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $176,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,908.81. This represents a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,250 shares of company stock valued at $313,093. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the second quarter valued at about $918,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 11,841 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 33,171 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

