HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Up 6.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $650.00 to $725.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. HubSpot traded as high as $762.00 and last traded at $772.00. 133,251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 338,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $726.61.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on HubSpot from $626.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $747.00 to $835.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $5,623,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 513,698 shares in the company, valued at $339,857,459.82. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.62, for a total value of $16,815,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,323,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,973,789.90. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,066 shares of company stock valued at $54,900,427 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Trading Up 6.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,857.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $716.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $591.70.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

