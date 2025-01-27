Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $529,000 Stock Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Core & Main by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,697,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 9.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,522,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,177,000 after buying an additional 489,224 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Core & Main by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,250,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,710,000 after buying an additional 41,521 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 39.9% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,761,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,029,000 after buying an additional 1,073,451 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Core & Main by 14.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,261,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,869,000 after acquiring an additional 412,520 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNM shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Core & Main from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of CNM stock opened at $56.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.22. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.22 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

In other news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 1,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $109,142.46. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,667 shares in the company, valued at $423,908.43. This represents a 20.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,367,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,615 shares in the company, valued at $635,456.65. The trade was a 68.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,426 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,825 over the last ninety days. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

