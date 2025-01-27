hVIVO (LON:HVO) Stock Price Up 10% – Here’s Why

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Free Report) traded up 10% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 22 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.25 ($0.26). 7,804,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 2,961,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.33 ($0.24).

hVIVO Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £144.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 708.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 20.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

hVIVO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for hVIVO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for hVIVO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.