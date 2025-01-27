hVIVO (LON:HVO) Trading 10% Higher – Here’s What Happened

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 22 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.25 ($0.26). Approximately 7,804,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 2,961,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.33 ($0.24).

hVIVO Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £144.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 708.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 25.68.

About hVIVO

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

