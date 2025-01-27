ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Up 52.4% – Here’s What Happened

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 52.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.14 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.07). 42,676,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 20,960,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.94 ($0.05).
ImmuPharma Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.90 million, a PE ratio of -550.00 and a beta of 1.53.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ImmuPharma
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Sizing Up a New Opportunity for NVIDIA Investors
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Is DeepSeek Challenging NVIDIA’s AI Dominance?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- The 3 Biggest M&A Stock Opportunities for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.