ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading Up 39.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) rose 39.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.14 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). Approximately 53,455,387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 21,559,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.94 ($0.05).
ImmuPharma Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.73. The firm has a market cap of £22.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -550.00 and a beta of 1.53.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
