Insider Buying: Trifast plc (LON:TRI) Insider Purchases 240,000 Shares of Stock

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Mills acquired 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £196,800 ($245,264.21).

Shares of Trifast stock traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 78.20 ($0.97). 107,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,695. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.54. Trifast plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 66.20 ($0.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 87 ($1.08). The stock has a market capitalization of £105.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,606.67 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 82.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 80.16.

Trifast (LON:TRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX 2.94 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Trifast had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Trifast plc will post 5.8002937 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Trifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6,666.67%.

Founded in 1973, Trifast is a leading international specialist in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality industrial fastenings. From locations across key regions in the UK & Ireland, Asia, Europe, and North America, the Group supplies customers in c.70 countries across a wide range of industries, including automotive, smart infrastructure and medical equipment.

Through our Engineering application expertise we deliver comprehensive support to our OEM and Tier 1 customers across every requirement, from concept design through to technical engineering consultancy, manufacturing, supply management and global logistics.

