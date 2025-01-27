Inventronics (CVE:IVX) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Inventronics Limited (CVE:IVX – Get Free Report) were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.94, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.82 million, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.72.

Inventronics Limited designs, manufactures, and sells protective enclosures and related products for the telecommunications, cable, electric transmission, oil and gas, and other industries in North America. The company offers CP Pedestal series for CATV distribution equipment; IVT BOBCAT co-locate cabinet series for broadband node locations supporting remote deployment of network electronics, including power supply, batteries, and RF components; SG pedestals for utility and communication industries; and MDU enclosure series for cable and telecom companies.

