Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 855,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,499 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.0% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCR. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 159,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 165,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,398,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 131,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $19.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0696 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

