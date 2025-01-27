Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Sold by Prism Advisors Inc.

Prism Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 1.8% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $5,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

QQQM opened at $218.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.03. The company has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $169.96 and a 1-year high of $221.92.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

