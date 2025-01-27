Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH) Shares Sold by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 102,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $31.07 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $993.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.98.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

