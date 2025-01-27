iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,965,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 182,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $777,000.

Shares of DGRO opened at $63.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.93. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.31 and a 12-month high of $65.08.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

