iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by Valued Wealth Advisors LLC

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 10,843.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 48,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 208,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $114.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.04. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.31 and a twelve month high of $121.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

