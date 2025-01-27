iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 816,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.3% of CKW Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $50,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Forte Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $65.40 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.65. The stock has a market cap of $91.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

