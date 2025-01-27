iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Lessened by Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $119.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.82 and a 200-day moving average of $116.84. The firm has a market cap of $86.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

