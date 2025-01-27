iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 292,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 113.5% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $79.23 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $84.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.41.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

