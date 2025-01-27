iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Shares Purchased by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $15,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMTM. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 3,367.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $153,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMTM opened at $39.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $34.65 and a 12-month high of $41.20.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

