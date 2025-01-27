iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) is Apexium Financial LP’s 9th Largest Position

Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Apexium Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $32,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $164.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.61 and its 200 day moving average is $153.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $124.32 and a 1 year high of $166.83.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

