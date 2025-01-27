JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

JAKK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of JAKKS Pacific from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

In other JAKKS Pacific news, CFO John Louis Kimble sold 48,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $1,332,747.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,925.28. This trade represents a 33.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Lynch Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 15.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 50.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific stock opened at $28.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $312.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.44. JAKKS Pacific has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $36.35.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $321.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.44 million. JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

