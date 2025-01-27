James Hambro & Partners LLP Buys 1,899 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

James Hambro & Partners LLP boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 4.3% of James Hambro & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. James Hambro & Partners LLP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $108,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% in the third quarter. EWA LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $513.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.35. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.69 and a 1-year high of $533.29. The firm has a market cap of $159.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.54.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

