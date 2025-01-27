James Hambro & Partners LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

James Hambro & Partners LLP lowered its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,123 shares during the period. Iron Mountain comprises about 0.1% of James Hambro & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. James Hambro & Partners LLP’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth $33,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $111.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.81, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.02. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $66.20 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.50.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 794.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $1,888,648.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,173,480.50. The trade was a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total value of $1,793,377.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,016 shares of company stock worth $13,666,427 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

