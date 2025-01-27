Jay Howard Stubina Buys 50,000 Shares of Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Stock

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) Director Jay Howard Stubina acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,000. This represents a 58.82 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Loop Industries Stock Down 1.7 %

Loop Industries stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 73,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,912. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $56.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.57. Loop Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Loop Industries had a negative return on equity of 350.30% and a negative net margin of 21,561.11%. On average, analysts expect that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Loop Industries stock. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Loop Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LOOP Free Report ) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,880 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners owned 0.11% of Loop Industries worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cormark upgraded Loop Industries to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.

