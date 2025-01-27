Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC Cuts Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGT)

Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AUGT. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AUGT stock opened at $31.83 on Monday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $31.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.49.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF (AUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. AUGT was launched on Jul 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

