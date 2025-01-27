Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC Makes New $253,000 Investment in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 35,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,084,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,095,000 after buying an additional 671,641 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISCG opened at $51.83 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $42.30 and a 12 month high of $54.34. The firm has a market cap of $629.73 million, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.37.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

