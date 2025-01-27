Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IMCV stock opened at $77.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.81 and a 200 day moving average of $75.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $81.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

