Joseph Gates Clark Sells 2,131 Shares of Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) Stock

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) SVP Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,131 shares of Penguin Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $44,623.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,480.86. The trade was a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Gates Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Penguin Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, November 14th, Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,264 shares of Penguin Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $39,620.00.

Penguin Solutions Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PENG traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.86. 1,853,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,263. Penguin Solutions has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Penguin Solutions in a report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Penguin Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PENG

Penguin Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penguin Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penguin Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.