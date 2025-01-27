JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Holdings Trimmed by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. JOYY makes up 0.2% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YY. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in JOYY by 39.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,054 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 29.3% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the second quarter worth $1,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

YY opened at $46.38 on Monday. JOYY Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $47.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.27.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. JOYY had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

