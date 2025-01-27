JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Position Boosted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JGRO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,317,000 after buying an additional 344,491 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,544,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,628,000 after acquiring an additional 394,221 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,370,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,364,000 after acquiring an additional 294,827 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 961,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,901,000 after purchasing an additional 126,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 958,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,661,000 after purchasing an additional 73,593 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JGRO opened at $84.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.01. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $63.26 and a 12-month high of $85.56.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

