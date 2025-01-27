JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Prism Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Prism Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 277,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 4.2% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $13,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,544,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,666,000 after buying an additional 15,245,816 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,600,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,096,000 after acquiring an additional 91,729 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,172,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,868,000 after acquiring an additional 789,054 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,590,000 after purchasing an additional 838,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,858,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,252,000 after purchasing an additional 103,192 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.53 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.