Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Acquires 275 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,925 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $231.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.77. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.31 and a 1 year high of $257.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LNG

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.