Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Purchases 110,804 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 99.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,804 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $26.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.91. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $28.57.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.