Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,700 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BTU. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 265,937.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,023,686 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $212,949,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,631,707 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $202,546,000 after purchasing an additional 540,219 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 3,580,014 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $95,014,000 after purchasing an additional 56,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 8.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,536 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $77,473,000 after buying an additional 216,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 14.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,388,681 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $36,856,000 after buying an additional 171,272 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Peabody Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $19.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The coal producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.16. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peabody Energy

In other Peabody Energy news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,759.20. The trade was a 13.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Featured Stories

