KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Up 5.4% – What’s Next?

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.97 and last traded at $70.43. Approximately 653,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,614,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.85.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KBH shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on KB Home from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KB Home from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on KB Home from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.21.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.86.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in KB Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter worth $61,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

