KBC Group NV Buys 41,720 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,380,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,720 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises 0.6% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $212,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 86.4% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 423.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSX stock opened at $101.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.40. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.97 and a fifty-two week high of $102.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.29 billion, a PE ratio of 84.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $370,792.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,416.38. This trade represents a 10.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $1,250,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,306.06. This trade represents a 93.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,989 shares of company stock worth $2,702,261 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.26.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

