KBC Group NV Has $77.50 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,481 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in McKesson were worth $77,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 742.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in McKesson by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MCK shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Baird R W upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their price objective on McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $646.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total value of $331,645.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,890.56. This represents a 40.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $591.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $464.42 and a 1 year high of $637.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $592.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $561.31.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 207.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

