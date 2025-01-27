KBC Group NV Raises Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,854 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $85,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $546.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $518.68 and its 200 day moving average is $523.59. The stock has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $457.52 and a 1-year high of $629.38.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNPS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $670.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Synopsys from $570.00 to $540.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $641.82.

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,774.60. The trade was a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

